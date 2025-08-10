EFCC Storms Obasanjo Library Hotel, Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudsters at Midnight Pool Party

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has conducted a late-night raid at the Green Legacy Hotel, situated within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, leading to the arrest of several young individuals alleged to be engaged in internet fraud.

The operation, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, disrupted an ongoing pool party at the premises. According to eyewitness accounts, the EFCC operatives arrived unexpectedly, prompting panic among attendees as sporadic gunshots rang out in the background. A viral video from the scene shows partygoers scrambling in multiple directions to evade arrest.

Sources revealed that the anti-graft officers, believed to have come from the Lagos Directorate of the EFCC, confiscated over 20 luxury vehicles along with other high-value items during the raid. The exact number of individuals taken into custody has not been officially disclosed.

This development comes just five days after the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate arrested 55 suspected internet fraudsters at K-Hotel in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State. Among those apprehended in that earlier operation was a suspect found in possession of two locally-made pistols.





A social media user identified as A. Ayomide shared his personal account of the night, stating:

“Literally left my house past midnight to go to OOPL, got there and the crowd was too much. I don’t like the settings, my guy doesn’t like the settings, so we were just at the car park.

Left around 1:30, 20 minutes later I get home and I’m getting calls that EFCC is raiding OOPL.”

Confirming the incident, the Managing Director of OOPL Ventures, Vitalis Ortese, admitted that there was indeed an operation on the premises.





“Yes, they did. There was an incident this morning. We will find out and we will let you know,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the EFCC’s Lagos zonal command, Ayo Oyewole, said he was not aware of the raid but would make inquiries and respond accordingly. EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, also stated that he would confirm the details before commenting further.

okay.ng reports that the EFCC has intensified its nationwide crackdown on cybercrime activities, often targeting entertainment spots and hospitality facilities believed to be hideouts for suspected internet fraudsters.