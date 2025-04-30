EFCC Releases Lagos Socialite E-Money After Currency Abuse Probe

After extensive questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos socialite Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, was released on Tuesday evening. He had been arrested on Monday night at his Omole residence in Lagos and transferred to the EFCC office in Abuja for interrogation.

E-Money was detained over allegations of abusing the Naira and defacing foreign currencies, specifically for spraying United States dollars at a social event, an act that violates Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Act. A source from the EFCC confirmed, “We arrested E-Money for Naira abuse and defacing foreign currencies. Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and he will be charged to court once concluded.”

On Tuesday evening, E-Money posted a video on his Instagram handle @iam_emoney1, celebrating his release. In the video, he said, “No tension, everywhere good, I see all your love and support. God bless you all,” with the song “Thank you for saving me, thank you my Lord” playing in the background.

Fellow socialite Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest, also expressed joy over E-Money’s release on Instagram, writing, “My brother don fall out, To God be the glory.”





Attempts to get confirmation from EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale were unsuccessful as calls and messages went unanswered at the time of reporting.