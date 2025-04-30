NewsTop stories

EFCC Presents Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu in Abuja Court Over Money Laundering Allegations

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought businesswoman Aisha Achimugu before the Federal High Court in Abuja as mandated by the court. Achimugu arrived at the court premises around 11:35 a.m., escorted by two female EFCC officers.

The EFCC had declared Achimugu wanted in March on charges including criminal conspiracy and money laundering. Justice I.E. Ekwo had earlier ordered her to appear before the EFCC on Tuesday, April 29, and subsequently to appear in court on Wednesday, April 30.

Achimugu was arrested by EFCC operatives shortly after her return from London, arriving at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Since then, she has been held in EFCC custody.

Her lawyer, Chief Chikaosolu Ojukwu, confirmed her arrest but criticized the EFCC, stating that the arrest contravened a court order.

The court’s directive followed a suit filed by Achimugu against several security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, ICPC, DSS, EFCC, NSCDC, and NIS. EFCC’s counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, presented a counter-affidavit by investigator Chris Odofin, revealing that Achimugu is under investigation for conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of suspected unlawfully acquired property.

According to court records, Achimugu initially complied with an EFCC invitation in February 2024, providing a written statement and being granted administrative bail. However, she allegedly failed to meet subsequent reporting requirements and filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the EFCC instead.

TAGGED:
