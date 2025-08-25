News

EFCC Orders Arrest of Dismissed Worker Over Forged Credentials

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has directed the arrest of one of its dismissed staff members, Mr. Olakunle Alex Folarin, after he was spotted on a popular social media matchmaking programme hosted by entertainer Lege Miami.

In a statement released on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, the anti-graft commission disclosed that Folarin was dismissed from service after being found guilty of certificate forgery during his employment as a driver at the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate.

According to the EFCC, despite his dismissal, Folarin retained official property belonging to the agency, including an identity card that should have been surrendered immediately.

The statement read:
“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, condemns in the strongest terms the involvement of one of its former staff, Olakunle Alex Folarin, in a matchmaking programme running on Lege Miami’s social media platforms. Folarin was recently dismissed from the Commission for certificate forgery. He was a driver at the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.”

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, ordered Folarin’s arrest and warned the public against linking the ex-staff’s current conduct with the image of the EFCC.

“The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has ordered his arrest for being in possession of some Commission’s properties, including an identity card, which he should have handed over upon dismissal,” the statement concluded.

okay.ng reports that the Commission emphasized its commitment to upholding integrity and accountability within its ranks, warning that anyone found guilty of misconduct would face stern disciplinary action.

