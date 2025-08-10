News

EFCC Nabs 93 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abeokuta, Ogun

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
EFCC arrests in Abeokuta
EFCC arrests in Abeokuta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended 93 individuals in Abeokuta, Ogun State, over alleged involvement in internet fraud.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale disclosed that the arrests followed a sting operation conducted in Abeokuta earlier in the day.

Oyewale explained that the operation was prompted by credible intelligence linking the suspects to various forms of cybercrime.

“Upon their arrest, 18 vehicles and mobile devices were recovered from them,” he stated.

The EFCC confirmed that the suspects will face prosecution once investigations are completed.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
