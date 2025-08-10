EFCC Nabs 93 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abeokuta, Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended 93 individuals in Abeokuta, Ogun State, over alleged involvement in internet fraud.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale disclosed that the arrests followed a sting operation conducted in Abeokuta earlier in the day.

Oyewale explained that the operation was prompted by credible intelligence linking the suspects to various forms of cybercrime.

“Upon their arrest, 18 vehicles and mobile devices were recovered from them,” he stated.





The EFCC confirmed that the suspects will face prosecution once investigations are completed.