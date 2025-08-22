News

EFCC Invites Victims of CBEX Scam to Report in Ibadan, Lagos

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited Nigerians who lost money to the fraudulent Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) to report to its zonal directorates in Ibadan and Lagos as part of its ongoing prosecution of three suspects linked to the scheme.

According to the EFCC, the suspects — Adefowoara Abiodun Olanipekun, Otorudo Avwerosuo, and Ehirim Justice Chukwuebuka — are facing trial for allegedly running the online trading platform, which lured investors with promises of unrealistic returns. The Commission said the scheme caused “serious financial losses to Nigerians” who were deceived into committing their funds.

The anti-graft agency stressed that victims’ testimonies are critical to the ongoing investigations and urged those affected to come forward. It specifically directed investors who transacted with CBEX offices in Ibadan and Idimu, Lagos, to report to its offices for documentation.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale emphasized the importance of victims’ cooperation, noting that the evidence gathered will help ensure justice. “This invitation is necessary to assist the Commission in its ongoing investigation,” he said.

The Commission provided the following contact addresses for affected individuals:

  • Ibadan Zonal Directorate: 16A, Reverend Oyebode Crescent, Iyagan
  • Lagos Zonal Directorate 2: 7A, Okotie-Eboh Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
