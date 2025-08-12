EFCC Interrogates Tambuwal as Opposition Coalition Raises Alarm Over Political Persecution

Panic is spreading within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its allied opposition coalition following the reported targeting of senior political figures by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

On Monday, former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who is a key member of the anti-Tinubu coalition, was interrogated over allegations of illegal cash withdrawals amounting to ₦189 billion.

According to insider sources at the EFCC, Tambuwal arrived at the agency’s Abuja headquarters at approximately 11:30 a.m. and was immediately ushered in for questioning by investigators. Officials said the withdrawals, allegedly made during his tenure from 2015 to 2023, were in breach of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is being held over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals to the tune of ₦189 billion,” one senior operative disclosed. “The withdrawals are in flagrant violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.”





Though EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale declined to confirm specifics, ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, admitted that three former governors in the coalition had been invited for questioning.

“Yes, they have summoned our members,” Abdullahi said. “There are three of them, former governors. Some are currently in the National Assembly, others are not. Some left office in 2023, some even earlier. This is an attempt to intimidate them into abandoning the coalition.”

In an earlier statement, Abdullahi accused the EFCC of reviving old cases against opposition leaders while protecting members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The EFCC now operates like a department of the APC,” the statement read. “Investigations into ruling party allies vanish from public view, yet stale allegations against opposition figures are suddenly dressed up as fresh evidence. This is selective prosecution, and selective prosecution is the death of justice.”





Reacting, Oyewale dismissed the claims as “untenable and ridiculous,” insisting that the agency’s work is based on evidence, not party loyalty. “Those who did the crime should be ready to have their day in court,” he said.

The EFCC action has deepened existing cracks within the opposition coalition, which has already been rocked by internal disputes. Recently, the Obidient Movement, led by Tanko Yunusa, accused the ADC of sidelining Peter Obi’s loyalists in decision-making processes, creating “an impression of marginalisation.”

Meanwhile, several prominent politicians, including former Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, former Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi, ex-SGF Boss Mustapha, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have publicly distanced themselves from reports linking them to the coalition.

The ADC is also undergoing internal changes. Following the resignation of National Chairman Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, Deputy National Chairman Hon. Nafiu Bala has been endorsed as Acting National Chairman, pledging to strengthen party unity, internal democracy, and strategic partnerships.

“As your Acting National Chairman, I pledge to lead with integrity and dedication,” Bala said. “We will build a stronger, more united, and more effective party for Nigeria.”

The opposition bloc, however, insists it will not be deterred by what it calls “surreptitious harassment” from state institutions. “We are determined to rescue Nigeria,” Abdullahi affirmed.

okay.ng reports that the ADC has called on civil society, the media, and citizens to resist what it sees as a dangerous slide towards authoritarianism, warning that the EFCC belongs to the Nigerian people — not any political party.