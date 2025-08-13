EFCC Grants Bail to Former Sokoto Governor Tambuwal After N189bn Cash Withdrawal Probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted bail to former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, following hours of questioning over allegations involving cash withdrawals amounting to N189 billion.

Tambuwal, who served as governor between 2015 and 2023, honoured an invitation to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, arriving at approximately 11:30 a.m. Upon his arrival, he was interrogated by investigators before being detained at the commission’s corporate headquarters.

According to EFCC insiders, the transactions under investigation are believed to have breached provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is being held over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals to the tune of N189bn. The withdrawals are in flagrant violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022,” one EFCC source confirmed on Monday.

On Tuesday, developments indicated that Tambuwal was released after fulfilling bail requirements, which officials described as “not stringent.” However, his passport remains in the commission’s custody.

“He has been released on administrative bail. He met all the bail conditions. His passport is with us,” another source disclosed.





Efforts to obtain an official comment from EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, were unsuccessful, as calls to his phone were unanswered, and a message sent to him had not been responded to at press time.

okay.ng reports that Tambuwal’s bail marks a significant phase in the ongoing anti-corruption drive targeting political officeholders, particularly regarding large-scale financial transactions conducted while in office.