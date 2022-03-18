EFCC gives update on arrest of Willie Obiano

Immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Thursday night, on his way to United States, was moved to Abuja Friday morning.

The former Anambra State Chief executive, who handed over the reigns of power to Prof Chukwuma Soludo, in Awka, the state capital, Thursday is presently undergoing interrogation at the Headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

The spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development. ”I would say that he is with us here in Abuja”, he said.

He dismissed speculations that Obiano was released.

The anti-graft agency had placed Obiano on its watchlist two months ago over allegations of financial impropriety while he served as the state chief executive.