EFCC Confirms VeryDarkMan Arrest, Gives Reason

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, following several petitions lodged against him.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale told BBC News Pidgin on Monday that the influencer was taken into custody due to allegations of cyberstalking raised by various complainants.

Oyewale explained, “We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners.” He further assured that VeryDarkMan would be released once he meets bail conditions and that the case would soon be taken to court, emphasizing the commission’s commitment to the law.

When asked whether the complaints were related to Guaranty Trust Bank, Oyewale clarified that the petitions came from different individuals and that the EFCC has a duty to protect the petitioners’ interests.

The arrest took place in Abuja, and the commission is preparing to arraign the social media activist shortly.

The arrest sparked protests on social media, with supporters accusing the EFCC of silencing the activist. Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan’s legal team is working to secure his release.

Details later……….

