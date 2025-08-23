News

EFCC Calls on Victims of Crypto Bridge Exchange Fraud to Aid Ongoing Investigations

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a fresh appeal to Nigerians who fell victim to the controversial cryptocurrency platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), to step forward and support its ongoing probe into the matter.

In a statement released by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, from Ibadan, Oyo State, the EFCC noted that it is determined to bring justice to victims who lost their hard-earned money to the fraudulent scheme.

According to Oyewale, “The EFCC is currently prosecuting three suspects namely, Adefowora Olanipekun, Otorudo Avwerosuo, and Ehirim Chukwuebuka over their alleged involvement in the scam.”

The anti-graft body explained that CBEX lured unsuspecting Nigerians with promises of high and unrealistic returns, leading to widespread financial losses.

The statement further directed victims who invested their funds through individuals tied to CBEX offices in Ibadan, Oyo State, and Idimu, Lagos State, to report to the EFCC’s Zonal Directorates in both cities to aid the ongoing investigation.

okay.ng reports that this invitation is part of EFCC’s renewed crackdown on fraudulent online investment schemes, which have surged in recent years, defrauding many Nigerians.

