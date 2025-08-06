EFCC Boss Olukoyede Denies Role in Alleged NNPCL GCEO Resignation Drama

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has firmly denied allegations linking him to the purported resignation of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Bayo Ojulari.

Controversy erupted following a report published on August 2, 2025, alleging that Olukoyede, in collaboration with the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, compelled Ojulari to sign a resignation letter during a closed-door meeting held in Abuja. The report further insinuated that Ojulari was grilled about his alleged ties to British-Nigerian oil magnate, Olatimbo Ayinde, said to be an influential figure within the corridors of power.

According to the report, Ojulari’s resignation was later challenged during a meeting at the Presidential Villa, where First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, reportedly expressed opposition to the move.

However, in a strong rebuttal issued by the EFCC on Wednesday, through its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, Olukoyede distanced himself from the report, describing it as defamatory and a calculated attack on his integrity. The anti-graft boss responded via a letter penned by his counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika.





“The publications and the imputations conveyed by them are so damning and cannot be ignored or treated with levity,” the statement emphasized, echoing the legal team’s position.

okay.ng reports that Olukoyede explicitly rejected any claims that he was acting under the influence or direction of Ayinde, whom the article portrayed as a powerful behind-the-scenes player in the administration.

In a direct communication to the publication’s editor, Olukoyede demanded a full retraction, unreserved apology, and the immediate removal of the articles from both the media outlet’s website and its affiliated social media platforms.

“He, therefore, demanded that the medium acknowledge your wrongdoing, expressly admit that what you published and imputed against my client are false, apologise for it unreservedly and retract and pull down the stories,” the letter stated.





Olukoyede asserted that the article attempted to portray him as someone who had “betrayed and subverted public trust by submitting the authority of his public office and trust as Chairman of the EFCC to the dictates and directives of one Olatimbo Ayinde.”

In closing, the EFCC Chairman issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the media house, warning of impending legal action should the outlet fail to comply. “Any failure of compliance with these instructions will result in the issuance of a writ in the tort of defamation,” the letter cautioned.