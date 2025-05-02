Education Reform: Federal Colleges of Education Gain Power to Award Bachelor’s Degrees

The Federal Government has officially initiated the Dual Mandate Policy across all Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs), marking a significant advancement in Nigeria’s teacher education system.

This groundbreaking policy, enabled by the Federal Colleges of Education Act 2023 and signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, empowers FCOEs to award both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education concurrently.

Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, announced the policy’s rollout in Abuja, emphasizing its revolutionary potential. “The Dual Mandate Policy represents not just a reform but a revolution in teacher preparation-enabling FCOEs to offer both NCE and Bachelor’s degrees,” Alausa stated. “This initiative empowers institutions, broadens access, and enhances the quality of classroom instruction across Nigeria”.

The Act stipulates that all FCOEs meeting the National Universities Commission (NUC) standards are eligible to operate under the Dual Mandate. This inclusive approach ensures that institutions can participate regardless of their establishment date, provided they meet the set requirements. The policy is designed to address challenges such as declining enrolment, preserve institutional relevance, and eliminate the need for university affiliations in degree issuance.