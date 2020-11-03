Edo govt reviews curfew hours again, now from 10pm to 6am

Edo State Government has further reviewed the curfew hours in the state to span between 10 pm and 6 am daily, effective from November 3, 2020.

“The state government has further reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 10 pm to 6 am daily, as against 6 pm to 6 am,” Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The adjustment will be effective from Tuesday, November 3, 2020.”

Osagie also added that the government was fully committed to the security of lives and property and is working with security agencies to ensure peace and order is fully restored in the state.