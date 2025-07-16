Edo Governor’s Supreme Court Triumph Earns Praise from Obaseki Family Amid National Mourning

The family of the late Sir Walter Obaseki has publicly commended Edo State Governor Sen. Monday Okpebholo on his recent Supreme Court affirmation of electoral victory. Speaking through Mercy Ededuna Obaseki, the family expressed joy that the governor can now fully concentrate on serving the people of Edo State. “We are happy that you can now finally stand focused on your duty to the entire Edo people, we pray God to grant you the strength for excellent Performance in our great Edo state,” she said.

Okay.ng reports that while lauding the governor, the family also mourned the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. “The direct descendants of Ededuna Walter Obaseki also send a condolence message to the family of Muhammadu Buhari on the death of their father, the former president of Nigeria. We pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

In addition to these expressions, the Obaseki family urged for the immortalisation and empowerment of their patriarch, Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki. Noted for his pioneering innovations in the Benin Kingdom and his distinguished service as a seaman within the British Empire—including participation in multiple wars earning him several British medals—Sir Walter’s legacy, they insist, should not fade into oblivion. “We solicit support and empowerment for the direct descendants of Ededuna Walter Obaseki and also his immortalisation, so that our father’s name will not go into oblivion, because of his contributions to our great country, Nigeria,” the statement emphasized.

The family also celebrated the recent repatriation of 119 artifacts from the Netherlands to the Benin Kingdom, welcoming the initiative as a landmark achievement that broadens historical understanding. They appealed to Oba Ewuare II to champion the cause of honoring Sir Walter’s descendants. “We also want our Royal Father to add his voice for support and empowerment of Ededuna Walter Obaseki’s direct descendants.”