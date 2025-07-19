News

Edo Governor Okpebholo Warns Peter Obi Against Visiting State Without Security Clearance

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
3 Min Read
Monday Okpebholo
Monday Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has issued a strong warning to Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, declaring that the former Anambra governor must not visit Edo State again without obtaining security clearance.

Speaking on Friday during a ceremony to welcome Marcus Onobun, a member of the House of Representatives, into the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okpebholo linked Obi’s recent visit to a spate of violence that left three people dead.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped N15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed,” the governor said. “For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance.”

Okpebholo continued: “I am sending a direct message to him. There is a new sheriff in town. He cannot come to Edo without telling me, because his security will never be guaranteed. Whatever happens to him when he is in Edo State, he will take it. I am serious about it.”

- Advertisement -

The governor accused Obi and his associates of escalating political tensions in the state and warned that the government would not tolerate violence linked to any political activity. He also criticized opposition leaders, accusing them of corruption, enabling insecurity, and failing to deliver development in their constituencies.

“Some of them stole railway funds. Some were senate presidents for years and could not build roads to their villages. Some sold off Nigeria’s assets and even ushered in Boko Haram and kidnappers. These same people now want to form new parties. Today, SDP; tomorrow, ADC; next, ADA. We do not need insecurity merchants,” Okpebholo stated.

He also dismissed the relevance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, claiming it had been politically “buried” in the state, contrary to the narrative circulating on social media.

Addressing growing interest in the APC, the governor denied claims that the party was lobbying members, insisting the movement into APC was driven by its performance.

- Advertisement -

“We are not lobbying anyone to join APC; they are coming because they see the results of our governance. In 2027, 2.5 million votes from Edo are guaranteed for President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Test
Next Article Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Chief Lateef Fagbemi, speaks on recovered assets FG Denies Acquiring 25% Stake in First Bank Holdings, Calls Reports ‘False and Malicious’

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,525.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,105.00
Sell₦2,150.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 20 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Tragedy Strikes Kano as Four Drown in Obstructed Waterway
News
UN Secretary-General António Guterres Honors Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s Enduring Legacy
International
Rick Swart
Rick Swart Assumes Role as New U.S. Consul General in Lagos, Vows to Deepen Bilateral Ties
News
NSML Reaffirms Commitment to Maritime Training as Catalyst for Nigeria’s Blue Economy Growth
Energy & Oil
FirstBank Surpasses ₦1 Trillion in Instant Digital Loan Disbursements Since 2019
Brands
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like