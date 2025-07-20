Politics

Edo APC Affirms Governor Okpebholo’s Security Warning to Peter Obi Ahead of Elections

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Edo State branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has firmly supported Governor Monday Okpebholo’s directive that Peter Obi must obtain security clearance before entering the state. Jarrett Tenebe, the party chairman, expressed this position following the announcement of Joseph Ikpea and Omosede Igbinedion as the APC candidates for Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency respectively.

Tenebe emphasized the need for precaution, noting that Peter Obi’s previous visit resulted in violence with three deaths, which justified the governor’s caution. “The party also believes that the governor was right warning Peter Obi to get security clearance before coming into the state because of the opinion people have about Obi in the state especially when the last time he came here, three people were killed,” he said.

The APC leadership also pledged robust campaigning efforts to remind the electorate that they legitimately won the 2024 governorship election in Edo. “Now that we have our candidates, we will hit the ground running, we are going to campaign as if we have never won elections in this state,” Tenebe declared.

The primary elections that produced Ikpea and Igbinedion saw widespread participation across Edo Central’s 51 wards. Ugboaja Stanley, Chief Returning Officer for the Edo Central Primary, confirmed Ikpea’s overwhelming victory among 255 delegates in the zone. Similarly, Lucky Ajokperiniovo, overseeing the Ovia Federal Constituency primary, announced Igbinedion as the party’s candidate after other aspirants stepped down.

Okay.ng reports that Edo APC’s stance underscores heightened political tensions as the state prepares for forthcoming polls, with security concerns taking center stage.

TAGGED:
