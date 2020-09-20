Edo 2020: Buhari congratulates Obaseki on his victory against Ize-Iyamu

President Muhammadu Buhari commends the election process in Edo State which led to the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari also congratulated Obaseki and urged him to show grace and humility in victory.

“My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak,” Buhari was quoted in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari also added that “I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

He commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had won the 2020 Edo governorship election defeating Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ize-Iyamu polled 223,619 votes, while Obaseki got 307,955 votes.