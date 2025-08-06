ECOWAS Intensifies Push for Regional Police Synergy Amid Rising Threats

Efforts to bolster collective security in West Africa have gained renewed momentum as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called for stronger inter-police cooperation across its member states. This declaration came during the ECOWAS Police Focal Point Officers meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The strategic gathering drew senior police representatives from all 15 ECOWAS member countries, aiming to assess the operational preparedness of regional forces for deployment under the ECOWAS Standby Force — a multifaceted structure involving police, military, and civilian contingents.

Speaking on behalf of Ambassador Abdel Moussa, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Sani Adamu, Acting Head of Peace Support Operations, emphasized the urgency of regional collaboration.

“This meeting has to do with the police focal point for member states in the region. There are a few challenges we are looking at,” he said, citing rising crimes, cyber threats, and other security breaches as top concerns.





Adamu stressed that the region’s security demands joint solutions: “We must recognise that true security is not only about arms and strategy, but it is also about leveraging our collective strengths and resources to foster a sustainable environment of peace.”

He further underscored the importance of cross-border partnerships, drawing on the example of Sierra Leone where agencies work cohesively to manage border crimes.

okay.ng reports that the session was also used to evaluate the progress of police units’ training and preparedness for peacekeeping missions, with emphasis on long-term peace-building as a sustainable solution.

“This is an important investment to secure our future and the future of our children who can now grow in a world free from fear of conflict,” Adamu asserted.





The Sierra Leone Inspector General of Police, William Sellu, represented by Deputy Sahr Senesi, called for a standardized, deployable roster of police officers.

“This workshop comes at a critical time in our collective regional security journey,” Senesi said, adding, “The outcome must be more than a document. It should be a living tool capable of enhancing our collective ability to respond to crises.”

Nigeria’s IGP Kayode Egbetokun, represented by ACP Aniagboso Chinedum, also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to regional security, calling the event “a platform to build both strategic and personal bonds.”