ECOWAS Delegates Meet Disposed Niger President, Bazoum

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, led the Economic Community of West African States delegation on Saturday and met with Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum who has been held in his residence since he was ousted by the military on July 26.

This is according to Radio France International radio station.

ECOWAS defense officials convened on August 17 and 18, 2023 in Accra, Ghana, to finalise plans for future military action if continuing talks with the coup leaders fail to yield results.

An ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday after the military chiefs’ meeting “We are ready to go any time the order is given.

“The D-Day is also decided.”

