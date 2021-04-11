EBUBEAGU: South-East governors announce joint security outfit

Governors of the five South-east states on Sunday launched its own joint security outfit codenamed EBUBEAGU.

The Chairman Southeast governors forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, disclosed this to newsmen at the Imo government house, along side with other Southeast governors.

According to Umahi, the regional security would be the joint Vigilante from Southeast with their headquarters in Enugu state.

The governors in attendance were, Governor of Abia State, Okezuo Ikpeazu, Anambra, Willie Obiano, Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and the host governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Also sitting alongside with the Southeast governors’ included the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Professor George Obiozor as well as top security chiefs in the zone.