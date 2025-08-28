Ebonyi State Government Approves ₦90,000 Minimum Wage for Civil Servants

The Ebonyi State Government has officially announced an upward review of the minimum wage for its civil servants, increasing it from ₦70,000 to ₦90,000.

The disclosure was made by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Ikeuwa Omebe, during a press briefing on Thursday following the State Executive Council meeting.

Omebe emphasized that the decision was aimed at improving the welfare of public workers, stressing that the implementation takes immediate effect and will cover all categories of the state workforce.

“We want to state categorically that this is not a political statement, as this government does not toy with workers’ welfare,” Omebe said.





He highlighted that the administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru has cleared pension arrears and gratuities of state retirees dating back to the creation of Ebonyi in 1996. He added that verification of retirees in Local Government Areas is ongoing to ensure payments are made as soon as the process is completed.

The commissioner further stated that if the government could settle such huge liabilities without political undertones, it would not politicize an additional ₦20,000 increase for workers.

“The governor is a leader, builder of capacity, human beings, and infrastructure. The government is anchored on the biblical people’s charter of needs mantra, which is leading the people according to their needs,” Omebe added.

In addition, the Executive Council also deliberated on the implementation of the eight-year tenure policy for directors, which will require the retirement of those who have completed the stipulated years of service in the same cadre.





“The EXCO exhaustively deliberated on the issue and approved its implementation for the affected permanent secretaries and directors,” he confirmed.

okay.ng reports that this latest development positions Ebonyi among states that are prioritizing worker welfare amid ongoing economic pressures across Nigeria.