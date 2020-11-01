Earthquake: Buhari commiserates with Turkey, Greece

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commiserated with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Erdogan; and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, over the cases of earthquake in their respective countries, leaving behind many casualties.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled “President Buhari condoles with Turkey, Greece over earthquake.”

Shehu quoted the President as commiserating with families in City of Izmir, Turkey and Greek islands of Samos, Greece, who lost loved ones.

He was also said to have sympathised with the government and people of the two countries as they make efforts to save lives, while recovering from the shock of the earthquake.

“The government and people of Nigeria stand in solidarity with Turkey and Greece in this trying period as they deal with the unmitigated fallouts of a natural disaster,” Shehu quoted Buhari as saying.

He added that the President prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for the injured.