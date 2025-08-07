News

Early 2026 Hajj Preparation: NAHCON Fixes N8.5m Tentative Fare

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
NAHCON
NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has proposed N8.5 million as the tentative fare for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The figure was agreed upon during a post-Hajj review meeting held with state pilgrims’ welfare boards at the Hajj House in Abuja.

In a statement released on Thursday, Fatima Usara, Assistant Director of Information and Publication at NAHCON, said the announcement was made by the commission’s chairman, Abdullahi Usman, following deliberations with stakeholders.

“The NAHCON chairman, after deliberations, announced a tentative deposit of N8.5 million as the provisional fare for the 2026 Hajj as agreed collectively, pending final negotiations on all service contracts,” the statement reads.

Usman appreciated President Bola Tinubu for what he described as consistent support to pilgrims, noting the federal government’s intervention that allowed Hajj carriers to accept payments in naira.

- Advertisement -

He also confirmed that Nigeria’s 95,000-slot allocation from Saudi Arabia remains unchanged, with state allocations to pilgrims’ boards staying the same as last year.

“Usman also announced that Nigeria has retained its 95,000-slot allocation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Similarly, allocation of slots to state welfare boards remains as it was last year,” the statement added.

The NAHCON boss further welcomed the government’s decision to halt a policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that would have required credit card-only payments for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).

“Senator Usman also commended the federal government for directing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend its earlier policy mandating credit card-only payments for basic travel allowance (BTA), noting that the measure would have placed many pilgrims at a disadvantage.”

Stakeholders were encouraged to share candid feedback to improve future operations.

Also at the meeting, Abubakar Yagawal led discussions on the Hajj 2026 calendar, while Anofiu Elegushi opened talks on renewing contracts for airlines that participated in the 2025 Hajj, citing the need to beat bureaucratic delays.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article OpenAI's GPT-5 OpenAI Releases GPT-5, Claims ‘Smartest, Fastest’ AI Model Yet
Next Article Dangote Cement Shifts to CNG Trucks, Scales Up Alternative Fuels

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,550.00
Sell₦1,570.00
GBP
Buy₦2,088.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,803.00

Updated: 12 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Dangote Cement Shifts to CNG Trucks, Scales Up Alternative Fuels
Brands
OpenAI's GPT-5
OpenAI Releases GPT-5, Claims ‘Smartest, Fastest’ AI Model Yet
Artificial intelligence (AI) Tech
John Mahama
Ghana President Mahama Appoints Acting Ministers After Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Cabinet Members
News
Google Launches ‘Storybook’ in Nigeria, Turning Photos and Prompts into Custom AI-Powered Tales
Artificial intelligence (AI) Tech
Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and production Company Limited, Ronald Adams... Speaking at a panel session at the 2025 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja.
Shell Reaffirms Commitment to Nigeria, Highlights New Projects and Net-Zero Plans at Oil and Gas Conference
Energy & Oil
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like