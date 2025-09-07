DSS Pressures X to Delete Sowore’s Post Criticizing President Tinubu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has formally written to X Corporation, demanding the removal of a controversial tweet posted by political activist Omoyele Sowore, which the agency claims poses a threat to Nigeria’s national security.

Sowore, a former presidential candidate, used his verified X handle, @YeleSowore, on August 25 to share a video of President Bola Tinubu during a state visit to Brazil. In his post, Sowore strongly criticized the President’s statement that corruption no longer exists in Nigeria.

He wrote, “This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!”

In a letter dated September 6 and signed by B. Bamigboye on behalf of the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the agency described Sowore’s post as “false, online harassment, and a willful attempt to spread an ideology.”





The DSS warned X Corporation that the post could fuel unrest among Nigerians, especially supporters of the President, who have already started protesting in some locations.

The letter stated: “The said tweet is still in circulation and has attracted widespread condemnation by majority of Nigerians, some of whom may resort to unwholesome activities to vent their grievance over it, especially supporters of the President who have started taking to the streets in protest, thereby creating political tension and threatening the country’s national security.”

The DSS also highlighted that the tweet had the potential to damage Nigeria’s image globally, stressing that the content violated multiple laws, including Section 51 of the Criminal Code Act, provisions of the Cybercrimes Act 2025, and Section 2(3) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

According to the agency, Sowore’s words amounted to “misleading information, online harassment, hate speech, and a willful attempt to cause disunity, discredit the President, and harm the reputation of Nigeria before the international community.”





The DSS ordered X to delete the post and all re-tweets within 24 hours, warning that failure to comply would force the Federal Government to adopt “far-reaching, sweeping, and across-the-board measures.”

This development echoes Nigeria’s history with the platform. In June 2021, the Federal Government suspended Twitter (now X) after it deleted and temporarily suspended then-President Muhammadu Buhari’s post. The ban lasted until January 13, 2022.

okay.ng reports that this latest clash underscores the government’s increasing concern over online speech and its potential impact on governance and national stability.