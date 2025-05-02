DSS Operative Testifies Nnamdi Kanu Had No Terror Weapons at Time of Arrest

A Department of State Services (DSS) operative testified in the trial of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday that Kanu had no weapons of terrorism or violence on him when he was arrested in Lagos in October 2015.

The witness, code-named PWAAA, stated that IPOB members are loyal to Kanu as their leader.

During cross-examination by Kanu’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN, PWAAA mentioned Simon Ekpa as one of the other people working with Kanu in the secessionist movement. PWAAA said that he was not aware of any other person being prosecuted for Biafran agitation. He said, “I am aware that Simon Ekpa is arrested in a foreign country and the Nigerian government is in the process of extraditing him.”

PWAAA stated that the charges against Kanu relate to terrorism, involving violence to achieve an aim or coerce the government, but admitted Kanu is not personally charged with violence. He said, “Not personally but remotely. I know there was a time the IPOB leader instructed people to attack government property,” while noting he does not recall Kanu apologizing for insulting remarks or complaining about corruption and unemployment.





The witness acknowledged that all items recovered from Kanu were his personal belongings, though his intention with them was questionable. PWAAA admitted to analyzing Kanu’s cell phone but did not share the findings with the court and stated that Kanu’s statement was obtained without his lawyer present. The court adjourned the trial to May 6, 7, and 8 for further cross-examination.