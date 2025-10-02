DSS DG orders release, compensation for wrongfully detained Abuja businesswoman

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, has ordered the release of Chineze Ozoadibe, an Abuja-based businesswoman wrongfully arrested over alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering. He further directed that she be paid N10 million as compensation for her unlawful detention.

In addition, five other individuals arrested under similar circumstances are to share another N10 million, bringing the total compensation package to N20 million. According to a senior security source, Ozoadibe had been picked up during a joint operation aimed at dismantling an oil bunkering syndicate. She was later transferred to the DSS by another security agency, but investigators eventually determined that she had no connection to the case.

“During investigations, DSS operatives discovered that her arrest was purely coincidental. Upon review of the facts, the DG immediately ordered her release and ensured she was duly compensated,” the source explained.

The directive is part of a wider cultural shift within the DSS since Ajayi assumed leadership, reflecting his emphasis on professionalism, accountability, and fairness. The official noted that Ajayi has consistently urged officers to admit mistakes when they occur and take responsibility through corrective measures.





The source recalled a previous incident in 2016 involving a Jos-based businessman mistakenly shot by DSS personnel. A Federal High Court awarded him N10 million in damages, but the payment was delayed until Ajayi took office. On assumption of duty, he not only authorised the overdue payment but doubled it to N20 million and granted the victim free medical care for life.

“This is not the first time the DG has corrected wrongful detentions. It has become a practice under his leadership,” the official said, stressing that Ajayi is committed to ensuring the Service operates with greater transparency and adherence to the rule of law.

To further reduce operational errors, Ajayi has also instructed the Service’s legal department to enforce strict compliance with due process in all arrests. He directed investigation officers to carry out thorough background checks and inquiries before detaining suspects, as part of wider reforms to strengthen public trust in the DSS.

Security analysts say the latest move underscores Ajayi’s resolve to modernise the Service and reposition it as a professional and accountable institution. By compensating victims of wrongful detention, the DSS under his leadership is sending a strong message that errors will not be ignored but addressed with fairness and responsibility.