Dr. Deji Adeleke Confirms Completion of 1250MW Power Plant Awaiting Gas Grid Link

In a significant development for Nigeria’s energy sector, Dr. Deji Adeleke, the renowned businessman and Pro-Chancellor of Adeleke University, has announced the completion of a major power plant project in Ajebamidele, Ondo State. The plant, designed to generate 1250 megawatts of electricity, is poised to create employment for over 2,000 engineers and related workers once operational, but it remains inactive pending connection to the gas supply network.

Speaking during the 11th undergraduate and 7th postgraduate convocation ceremonies at Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, where his brother Governor Ademola Adeleke received an honorary doctorate, Dr. Adeleke expressed frustration over election-related malpractices that undermine Nigeria’s democratic credibility. “The global community regards Nigeria’s democracy as fraudulent,” he said, decrying vote-selling and electoral violence as obstacles to genuine leadership and discouragement to foreign investment.

“The powerplant is ready, I am only waiting to be connected to the gas grid to start generating power. That plant will employ over 2,000 engineers and other associated workers,” he explained. He added that without pivotal collaborations, such as with turbine supplier GE, the project would not have come to fruition, emphasizing the detrimental impact of election corruption on economic prospects.

“We do not understand that the way we conduct ourselves during our elections affect the ability of this country to attract foreign investors. Nigeria is a very good country with a lot of opportunities but we need to start from being able to fire our elected officials if they do not perform and where we start from is that we do not sell our vote, do the right thing,” he urged.





Okay.ng reports that the convocation ceremony saw a total of 1,133 students graduating from six faculties and the College of Postgraduate Studies.