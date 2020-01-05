DPR begins investigation into Kaduna gas explosion

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said it has begun an investigation into the gas explosion that occurred at a shop along Kachia road in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Okay.ng reports that according to the police five people died in the explosion that happened around 12:30 pm on Saturday at a roadside gas vending shop located by the main road opposite Total Filling station, Sabon Tasha.

Paul Osu, DPR’s spokesman, in a statement on Sunday said the illegal transfer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) caused of the explosion.

He said this was unravelled after a preliminary investigation was conducted at the scene.

“In line with our regulatory oversight on the oil and gas industry, the agency immediately mobilised our staff to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion,” Osu said.

“We wish to inform the public that we are carrying out further investigations on the incident, and we will update as soon as we conclude.

“We appeal to members of the public to continue to assist in reporting the activities of illegal operators to the nearest DPR office.”