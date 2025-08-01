Dominant Display by Nigeria’s D’Tigress Secures AfroBasket 2025 Semifinal Berth After Decisive Win Over Cameroon

In a commanding performance at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament, Nigeria’s African champions, the D’Tigress, crushed Cameroon with a striking 83-47 victory on Thursday night in Abidjan. This emphatic win has propelled Nigeria into the semifinals, where they will face off against Senegal.

Cameroon displayed early promise by opening with a 4-0 run, but Nigeria quickly overturned the deficit, taking a 7-4 lead and steadily pulling away. The Nigerian squad, coached by Rena Wakama, showcased remarkable depth, exploiting a visibly fatigued Cameroonian side that had endured a physically demanding late-night win over Angola just before this fixture.

By halftime, Nigeria led 36-18, thanks largely to forward Amy Okonkwo, who was unstoppable, accumulating 15 points and 5 rebounds in the first 20 minutes. Off the bench, Victoria Macaulay injected vitality into the game, blending a strong paint presence with efficient scoring.

Okay.ng reports that the third quarter effectively ended the contest with Nigeria leading 66-31. Okonkwo completed her dominant showing with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and an assist. The D’Tigress executed smoothly, with point guard Ezinne Kalu orchestrating the offense masterfully, distributing five assists. Nicole Enabosi contributed 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Macaulay added 12 points alongside 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. Elizabeth Balogun’s presence was equally impactful, scoring 11 points with 5 rebounds, a steal, and a block.





This victory secures Nigeria’s qualification for the semifinals and confirms their spot in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments scheduled for March next year. Joining Nigeria in this elite group are Mali, Senegal, and South Sudan, making up four African contingents in the global qualifiers alongside teams from the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.