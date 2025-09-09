Dollar to Naira GTBank International Payment Rate Today 9 September 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate for GTBank international payments today, Tuesday, 9 September, 2025, has been released by Okay.ng following the latest update from Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank).

According to GTBank, the FX rate for international transactions on GTBank Naira cards is set at ₦1,520 per USD. This is the rate that will be applied to all foreign transactions processed through GTBank Naira Mastercards and Visa cards, including online purchases, subscriptions, and other international payments.

The bank noted that this rate is subject to change intraday depending on prevailing market conditions. Customers are advised to confirm the latest rate before making large payments to avoid surprises in their billing.

Okay.ng reports that GTBank continues to provide transparent updates for cardholders as exchange rate volatility persists in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.





GTBank International Payment Rate – Tuesday, 9 September, 2025

USD: ₦1,520 per USD

What This Means for Customers

At this rate, a $100 international transaction on a GTBank Naira card would cost ₦152,000, excluding any additional bank charges.

Disclaimer: This rate applies exclusively to GTBank Naira card international transactions and may differ from black market or CBN rates.