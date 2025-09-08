Featured

Dollar to Naira GTBank International Payment Rate Today 8 September 2025

Okay.ng
By Okay.ng
1 Min Read

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate for GTBank international payments today, Monday, 8 September, 2025, has been published by Okay.ng based on the official update from Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank).

According to GTBank, the FX rate for international transactions on GTBank Naira cards is set at ₦1,520 per USD. This means customers making online purchases, subscriptions, or other international payments with their GTBank Naira Mastercard or Visa card will be charged at this rate.

GTBank stated that this rate is subject to intraday adjustments and may change depending on prevailing market conditions. Customers are encouraged to check for updates before carrying out large transactions.

Okay.ng reports that this published rate helps GTBank customers plan better for international spending, particularly as exchange rates fluctuate frequently across the country’s forex markets.

GTBank International Payment Rate – Monday, 8 September, 2025

USD: ₦1,520 per USD

What This Means for Customers
At this rate, a $100 international transaction on a GTBank Naira card would cost approximately ₦152,000, excluding any additional bank charges.

Disclaimer: This rate applies strictly to GTBank Naira card international transactions and may differ from CBN or black market rates.

ByOkay.ng
