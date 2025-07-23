Business

Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today, July 23, 2025: Naira Strengthens Marginally in Parallel Market

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read

The Naira showed slight improvement against major foreign currencies in the parallel market today, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, as forex traders adjusted prices amid stabilizing demand and continued liquidity challenges.

According to street traders surveyed by Okay.ng, the Dollar to Naira exchange rate in the black market is currently ₦1,520 per $1 for buying and ₦1,535 per $1 for selling. This reflects a mild gain for the Naira compared to the previous day’s rates.

In the same parallel market:

  • The British Pound (GBP) is being bought at ₦2,088 and sold at ₦2,120.
  • The Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,750 for buying and ₦1,785 for selling.

Okay.ng reports that these rates were sourced from active BDC operators in Lagos and Abuja, who noted moderate demand for foreign currency, particularly from importers and students paying international tuition.

- Advertisement -

While the official exchange rate at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window remains significantly lower, many Nigerians continue to rely on the black market due to its accessibility and faster processing.

Market watchers say the marginal improvement in the Naira may be linked to recent policy signals from the Central Bank of Nigeria and efforts to inject FX liquidity into the banking system.

Okay.ng advises users to exercise caution when dealing with parallel market operators and to verify daily exchange rates from trusted platforms.

Stay connected with Okay.ng for daily verified updates on the Dollar to Naira exchange rate and other key forex trends.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article Gambia Confirms First Case of Mpox Amid Rising West African Outbreaks
Next Article NNPC Marks 100 Days Under CEO Ojulari with Significant Gains Across Operations

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,088.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 15 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Amaechi Urges Nigerians to Reject Tinubu in 2027, Warns of National Collapse
Politics
Oba Otudeko
Court Strikes Out N12.3bn Fraud Case Against Honeywell Chairman Oba Otudeko as EFCC Confirms Settlement
News
Davido and Ifeanyi
Davido Pays Tribute to Late Son Ifeanyi in Emotional Post
Celebrities
Four PDP Senators Defect to APC, Citing Party Crisis
News Politics
Ekiti Health Workers Rally Behind Governor Oyebanji Amidst Sector Reforms
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like