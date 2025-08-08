Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today – Friday, 8 August, 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate in the parallel market today, Friday, 8 August, 2025, has been updated based on data sourced by Okay.ng from local currency dealers across Lagos and other major trading hubs.

According to information from black market traders, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,552.00 and selling at ₦1,570.00.

In addition, the British Pound Sterling (GBP) is trading at ₦2,090.00 for buying and ₦2,130.00 for selling, while the Euro (EUR) is buying at ₦1,770.00 and selling at ₦1,805.00.

Market watchers told Okay.ng that demand for foreign currencies remains steady as importers, travellers, and investors continue to seek dollars, pounds, and euros outside the official channels. They noted that fluctuations in the parallel market are influenced by supply constraints, speculative trading, and broader economic factors.





For the official exchange rate, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to publish rates on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which may differ significantly from black market figures. Okay.ng reports that while the parallel market offers faster access to forex, the CBN has repeatedly warned Nigerians against engaging in unofficial currency exchanges.

Parallel Market Exchange Rates – Friday, 8 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,552.00 | Selling – ₦1,570.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,090.00 | Selling – ₦2,130.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,770.00 | Selling – ₦1,805.00

Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)





Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,570) GBP (₦2,130) EUR (₦1,805) 1 Unit ₦1,570 ₦2,130 ₦1,805 5 Units ₦7,850 ₦10,650 ₦9,025 10 Units ₦15,700 ₦21,300 ₦18,050 50 Units ₦78,500 ₦106,500 ₦90,250 100 Units ₦157,000 ₦213,000 ₦180,500

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.