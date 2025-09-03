Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today – Wednesday, 3 September, 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng with data gathered from currency traders in Lagos and other major market locations in Nigeria.

As of today, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,530.00 and selling at ₦1,540.00 in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,120.00. The Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,760.00 for buying and ₦1,795.00 for selling.

Traders told Okay.ng that forex demand is steady, largely driven by import payments, tuition fees for students abroad, and international travel expenses. They also cautioned that black market rates can shift multiple times a day, depending on forex availability and market speculation.





For those tracking the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to post its figures on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which are generally lower than the parallel market rates. Okay.ng reports that the apex bank has maintained its call for Nigerians to use only authorised channels for foreign currency transactions.

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At today’s black market rate of ₦1,540.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦154,000.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,540) GBP (₦2,120) EUR (₦1,795) 1 Unit ₦1,540 ₦2,120 ₦1,795 5 Units ₦7,700 ₦10,600 ₦8,975 10 Units ₦15,400 ₦21,200 ₦17,950 50 Units ₦77,000 ₦106,000 ₦89,750 100 Units ₦154,000 ₦212,000 ₦179,500

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.