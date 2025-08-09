Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today – Saturday, 9 August, 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng based on figures obtained from currency traders in Lagos and other major cities.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,550.00 and selling at ₦1,570.00 in the parallel market.

In the British Pound Sterling (GBP) segment, traders are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,120.00, while the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,765.00 for buying and ₦1,795.00 for selling.

Currency dealers told Okay.ng that demand for the dollar remains strong due to import payments, school fees abroad, and travel expenses. They also noted that rates in the black market can shift multiple times within a single day, depending on forex liquidity and demand-supply pressure.





For the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to post figures on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which are typically lower than parallel market prices. Okay.ng reports that the CBN advises Nigerians to transact only through official channels.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Saturday, 9 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,550.00 | Selling – ₦1,570.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,120.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,765.00 | Selling – ₦1,795.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At the parallel market rate of ₦1,570.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦157,000.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,570) GBP (₦2,120) EUR (₦1,795) 1 Unit ₦1,570 ₦2,120 ₦1,795 5 Units ₦7,850 ₦10,600 ₦8,975 10 Units ₦15,700 ₦21,200 ₦17,950 50 Units ₦78,500 ₦106,000 ₦89,750 100 Units ₦157,000 ₦212,000 ₦179,500

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.