Business

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today – Saturday, 9 August, 2025

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng based on figures obtained from currency traders in Lagos and other major cities.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,550.00 and selling at ₦1,570.00 in the parallel market.

In the British Pound Sterling (GBP) segment, traders are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,120.00, while the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,765.00 for buying and ₦1,795.00 for selling.

Currency dealers told Okay.ng that demand for the dollar remains strong due to import payments, school fees abroad, and travel expenses. They also noted that rates in the black market can shift multiple times within a single day, depending on forex liquidity and demand-supply pressure.

- Advertisement -

For the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to post figures on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which are typically lower than parallel market prices. Okay.ng reports that the CBN advises Nigerians to transact only through official channels.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Saturday, 9 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,550.00 | Selling – ₦1,570.00
GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,120.00
EUR: Buying – ₦1,765.00 | Selling – ₦1,795.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today
At the parallel market rate of ₦1,570.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦157,000.

- Advertisement -

Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency)USD (₦1,570)GBP (₦2,120)EUR (₦1,795)
1 Unit₦1,570₦2,120₦1,795
5 Units₦7,850₦10,600₦8,975
10 Units₦15,700₦21,200₦17,950
50 Units₦78,500₦106,000₦89,750
100 Units₦157,000₦212,000₦179,500

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article Davido and Chioma Davido Spends $3.7 Million on Miami White Wedding to Chioma
Next Article Gbenga Daniel Gbenga Daniel Accuses Dapo Abiodun of Political Persecution Over Ogun Property Demolition Threat

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,550.00
Sell₦1,570.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,795.00

Updated: 1 hour ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

John Utaka Becomes First African to Lead a French Top-Flight Women’s Team
Sport
Gbenga Daniel
Gbenga Daniel Accuses Dapo Abiodun of Political Persecution Over Ogun Property Demolition Threat
News
Davido and Chioma
Davido Spends $3.7 Million on Miami White Wedding to Chioma
Celebrities
Audu Ogbeh
Former Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbeh Dies
News Top stories
VIDEO: Davido and Chioma Shine in Glamorous Miami Pre-Wedding Celebration
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like