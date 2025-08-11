Business

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today – Monday, 11 August, 2025

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using data obtained from reliable parallel market dealers across Lagos and other major cities in Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,540.00 and selling at ₦1,560.00 in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,120.00, while the Euro (EUR) is currently buying at ₦1,765.00 and selling at ₦1,790.00.

Currency traders told Okay.ng that demand for dollars, pounds, and euros remains consistent, with pressure coming from importers, students paying tuition abroad, and Nigerians making international travel arrangements. Analysts note that rates in the black market can fluctuate throughout the day due to shifts in demand, forex supply levels, and policy-related market reactions.

For those checking the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to publish figures on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which are generally lower than black market prices. Okay.ng reports that the CBN advises Nigerians to make foreign currency transactions only through regulated channels.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Monday, 11 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,540.00 | Selling – ₦1,560.00
GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,120.00
EUR: Buying – ₦1,765.00 | Selling – ₦1,790.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today
At the parallel market rate of ₦1,560.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦156,000.

Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency)USD (₦1,560)GBP (₦2,120)EUR (₦1,790)
1 Unit₦1,560₦2,120₦1,790
5 Units₦7,800₦10,600₦8,950
10 Units₦15,600₦21,200₦17,900
50 Units₦78,000₦106,000₦89,500
100 Units₦156,000₦212,000₦179,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.

TAGGED:
Muhammad A. Aliyu
