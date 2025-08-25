Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today August 25 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using figures obtained from parallel market dealers in Lagos and other major currency trading hubs across Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,535.00 and selling at ₦1,550.00 in the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,085.00 and selling at ₦2,130.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,765.00 for buying and ₦1,800.00 for selling.

Market observers told Okay.ng that forex demand remains strong, particularly from importers, students paying tuition fees abroad, and Nigerians travelling for business and leisure. They also noted that the black market is highly volatile, with rates shifting daily depending on forex supply and speculative trading.





For those monitoring the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to publish lower figures on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window compared to the parallel market. Okay.ng reports that the apex bank consistently urges Nigerians to carry out foreign currency transactions only through authorised channels.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Monday, 25 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,535.00 | Selling – ₦1,550.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,085.00 | Selling – ₦2,130.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,765.00 | Selling – ₦1,800.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At the current black market rate of ₦1,550.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦155,000.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,550) GBP (₦2,130) EUR (₦1,800) 1 Unit ₦1,550 ₦2,130 ₦1,800 5 Units ₦7,750 ₦10,650 ₦9,000 10 Units ₦15,500 ₦21,300 ₦18,000 50 Units ₦77,500 ₦106,500 ₦90,000 100 Units ₦155,000 ₦213,000 ₦180,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.