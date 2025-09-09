Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 9 September 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using fresh figures gathered from trusted parallel market dealers in Lagos and other key trading hubs.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,515.00 and selling at ₦1,530.00 in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), dealers are buying at ₦2,060.00 and selling at ₦2,100.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,750.00 for buying and ₦1,790.00 for selling.

Traders told Okay.ng that forex demand remains steady, with most transactions driven by importers, tuition fee payments, and Nigerians making travel arrangements. They also noted that black market rates fluctuate daily and can change multiple times within the same day depending on liquidity and speculation.





For those monitoring the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to publish lower rates via the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window. Okay.ng reports that the CBN advises Nigerians to transact through authorised financial institutions.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Tuesday, 9 September, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,515.00 | Selling – ₦1,530.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,060.00 | Selling – ₦2,100.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,750.00 | Selling – ₦1,790.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At today’s black market rate of ₦1,530.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦153,000.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,530) GBP (₦2,100) EUR (₦1,790) 1 Unit ₦1,530 ₦2,100 ₦1,790 5 Units ₦7,650 ₦10,500 ₦8,950 10 Units ₦15,300 ₦21,000 ₦17,900 50 Units ₦76,500 ₦105,000 ₦89,500 100 Units ₦153,000 ₦210,000 ₦179,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.