Business

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 9 September 2025

Okay.ng
By Okay.ng
2 Min Read

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using fresh figures gathered from trusted parallel market dealers in Lagos and other key trading hubs.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,515.00 and selling at ₦1,530.00 in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), dealers are buying at ₦2,060.00 and selling at ₦2,100.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,750.00 for buying and ₦1,790.00 for selling.

Traders told Okay.ng that forex demand remains steady, with most transactions driven by importers, tuition fee payments, and Nigerians making travel arrangements. They also noted that black market rates fluctuate daily and can change multiple times within the same day depending on liquidity and speculation.

- Advertisement -

For those monitoring the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to publish lower rates via the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window. Okay.ng reports that the CBN advises Nigerians to transact through authorised financial institutions.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Tuesday, 9 September, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,515.00 | Selling – ₦1,530.00
GBP: Buying – ₦2,060.00 | Selling – ₦2,100.00
EUR: Buying – ₦1,750.00 | Selling – ₦1,790.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today
At today’s black market rate of ₦1,530.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦153,000.

- Advertisement -

Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency)USD (₦1,530)GBP (₦2,100)EUR (₦1,790)
1 Unit₦1,530₦2,100₦1,790
5 Units₦7,650₦10,500₦8,950
10 Units₦15,300₦21,000₦17,900
50 Units₦76,500₦105,000₦89,500
100 Units₦153,000₦210,000₦179,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOkay.ng
Follow:
Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Previous Article JUST IN: Federal Capital Territory Administration Names Nancy Sabanti Nathan as Acting Head of Service
Next Article Kemi Badenoch UK Faces Risk of IMF Bailout as Kemi Badenoch Warns of 1976-Style Sterling Crisis

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,515.00
Sell₦1,530.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 8 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NUPENG
NUPENG Suspends Nationwide Strike After Reaching Deal with Dangote Refinery
News
Super Eagles Battle Back to Hold South Africa 1-1 in World Cup Qualifier
Sport
Air Peace
Heavy Rainfall in Lagos Forces Air Peace to Delay Flights, Airline Prioritizes Safety
News
Israel Strikes Doha, Targets Hamas Leaders as Qatar Condemns ‘Criminal Attack’
International News
Presidency Counters Dino Melaye’s Debt Remarks, Labels Them “Entertainment”
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like