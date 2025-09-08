Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 8 September 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using fresh figures from trusted parallel market dealers across Lagos and other major trading centers in Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,515.00 and selling at ₦1,530.00 in the parallel market, popularly called the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,060.00 and selling at ₦2,100.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is exchanging at ₦1,750.00 for buying and ₦1,790.00 for selling.

Currency dealers told Okay.ng that forex demand remains strong, with import payments, tuition fees abroad, and travel expenses continuing to influence market activity. They added that black market rates can change multiple times in a day depending on demand pressure, availability of forex, and speculative activity.





For those monitoring the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to publish lower rates on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window. Okay.ng reports that the apex bank has maintained its advisory for Nigerians to transact only through authorised financial channels.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Monday, 8 September, 2025

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At the current black market rate of ₦1,530.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦153,000.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,530) GBP (₦2,100) EUR (₦1,790) 1 Unit ₦1,530 ₦2,100 ₦1,790 5 Units ₦7,650 ₦10,500 ₦8,950 10 Units ₦15,300 ₦21,000 ₦17,900 50 Units ₦76,500 ₦105,000 ₦89,500 100 Units ₦153,000 ₦210,000 ₦179,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.