Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 29 August 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng based on figures obtained from reliable parallel market dealers across Lagos and other key trading hubs in Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,535.00 and selling at ₦1,540.00 in the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,125.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,765.00 for buying and ₦1,800.00 for selling.

Currency traders told Okay.ng that the demand for foreign currencies remains steady, with pressure mainly from importers, students paying tuition abroad, and Nigerians travelling internationally. They noted that exchange rates in the black market often fluctuate daily depending on forex availability, speculative activity, and wider economic pressures.





On the official side, the CBN dollar to naira rate today is published via the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which is usually lower than parallel market levels. Okay.ng reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to caution citizens against using unofficial currency markets.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Friday, 29 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,535.00 | Selling – ₦1,540.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,125.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,765.00 | Selling – ₦1,800.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At the current black market rate of ₦1,540.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦154,000.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,540) GBP (₦2,125) EUR (₦1,800) 1 Unit ₦1,540 ₦2,125 ₦1,800 5 Units ₦7,700 ₦10,625 ₦9,000 10 Units ₦15,400 ₦21,250 ₦18,000 50 Units ₦77,000 ₦106,250 ₦90,000 100 Units ₦154,000 ₦212,500 ₦180,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.