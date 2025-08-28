Business

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 28 August 2025

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng based on fresh figures gathered from parallel market dealers in Lagos and other currency trading centers across Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,535.00 and selling at ₦1,550.00 in the parallel market, popularly known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), dealers are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,125.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,765.00 for buying and ₦1,800.00 for selling.

Traders told Okay.ng that forex demand continues to be driven by import transactions, tuition payments abroad, and travel expenses. They stressed that black market exchange rates remain highly volatile, with daily fluctuations influenced by demand-supply pressure, scarcity, and speculative trading.

On the official side, the CBN dollar to naira rate today is published through the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which usually reflects lower figures compared to the parallel market. Okay.ng reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria has continued to warn against engaging in unofficial forex transactions.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Thursday, 28 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,535.00 | Selling – ₦1,550.00
GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,125.00
EUR: Buying – ₦1,765.00 | Selling – ₦1,800.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today
At the current black market rate of ₦1,550.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦155,000.

Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency)USD (₦1,550)GBP (₦2,125)EUR (₦1,800)
1 Unit₦1,550₦2,125₦1,800
5 Units₦7,750₦10,625₦9,000
10 Units₦15,500₦21,250₦18,000
50 Units₦77,500₦106,250₦90,000
100 Units₦155,000₦212,500₦180,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
