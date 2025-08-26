Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 26 August 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been confirmed by Okay.ng based on figures obtained from reliable parallel market dealers in Lagos and other trading hubs across Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,535.00 and selling at ₦1,550.00 in the parallel market, also called the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), dealers are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,125.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,765.00 for buying and ₦1,800.00 for selling.

Currency traders told Okay.ng that forex demand remains steady, with most buyers being importers, students processing tuition fees abroad, and Nigerians preparing for international travel. They added that black market rates often fluctuate daily depending on liquidity, speculative activities, and wider economic conditions.





On the official side, the CBN dollar to naira rate today is published on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, typically lower than black market prices. Okay.ng reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria has maintained its stance urging Nigerians to make transactions only through authorised financial channels.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Tuesday, 26 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,535.00 | Selling – ₦1,550.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,125.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,765.00 | Selling – ₦1,800.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At the current black market rate of ₦1,550.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦155,000.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,550) GBP (₦2,125) EUR (₦1,800) 1 Unit ₦1,550 ₦2,125 ₦1,800 5 Units ₦7,750 ₦10,625 ₦9,000 10 Units ₦15,500 ₦21,250 ₦18,000 50 Units ₦77,500 ₦106,250 ₦90,000 100 Units ₦155,000 ₦212,500 ₦180,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.