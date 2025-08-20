Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today August 20 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng based on figures obtained from trusted currency dealers in Lagos and other major parallel market hubs across Nigeria.

As of today, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,539.00 and selling at ₦1,555.00 in the parallel market, popularly known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,130.00. The Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,760.00 for buying and ₦1,800.00 for selling.

Currency traders told Okay.ng that the demand for foreign currencies remains steady, with individuals and businesses seeking dollars, pounds, and euros for imports, overseas tuition, and travel expenses. They added that black market rates continue to fluctuate daily, driven by forex scarcity and speculative trading.





On the official side, the CBN dollar to naira rate today is published on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, often at lower levels than the black market. Okay.ng reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria has consistently warned against using unofficial exchange channels.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Wednesday, 20 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,539.00 | Selling – ₦1,555.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,130.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,760.00 | Selling – ₦1,800.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At the current black market rate of ₦1,555.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦155,500.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,555) GBP (₦2,130) EUR (₦1,800) 1 Unit ₦1,555 ₦2,130 ₦1,800 5 Units ₦7,775 ₦10,650 ₦9,000 10 Units ₦15,550 ₦21,300 ₦18,000 50 Units ₦77,750 ₦106,500 ₦90,000 100 Units ₦155,500 ₦213,000 ₦180,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.