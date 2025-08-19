Business

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 19 August 2025

Okay.ng
By Okay.ng
2 Min Read
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng based on figures obtained from reliable currency dealers across Lagos and other major cities in Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,535.00 and selling at ₦1,550.00 in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,130.00, while the Euro (EUR) is currently at ₦1,760.00 for buying and ₦1,800.00 for selling.

Traders told Okay.ng that the continued demand for foreign currencies remains high due to school fees payments abroad, import-related transactions, and travel expenses. They added that black market exchange rates can fluctuate several times within a day depending on demand-supply pressure and availability of forex.

- Advertisement -

On the official side, the CBN dollar to naira rate today remains published on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, typically lower than what is obtainable in the black market. Okay.ng reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria has consistently advised Nigerians to avoid unofficial forex dealings.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Tuesday, 19 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,535.00 | Selling – ₦1,550.00
GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,130.00
EUR: Buying – ₦1,760.00 | Selling – ₦1,800.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today
At the current black market rate of ₦1,550.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦155,000.

- Advertisement -

Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency)USD (₦1,550)GBP (₦2,130)EUR (₦1,800)
1 Unit₦1,550₦2,130₦1,800
5 Units₦7,750₦10,650₦9,000
10 Units₦15,500₦21,300₦18,000
50 Units₦77,500₦106,500₦90,000
100 Units₦155,000₦213,000₦180,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOkay.ng
Follow:
Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Previous Article Wike Wike Addresses Contractor Protests, Claims Debts Predate His Administration
Next Article Rachel Irvine, CEO of Irvine Partners OP-ED: From aid to trade: Turning China’s investment into export power, by Rachel Irvine

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 3 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Rachel Irvine, CEO of Irvine Partners
OP-ED: From aid to trade: Turning China’s investment into export power, by Rachel Irvine
Opinion
Wike
Wike Addresses Contractor Protests, Claims Debts Predate His Administration
News
Ahmed Momohsani Ododo
Kogi Governor Loses Father, Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, at 83
News
Brown Ideye
Enyimba FC Confirm Exit of Brown Ideye, 21 Other Players Ahead of New NPFL Season
Sport
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos Govt Declares August 20 Work-Free Day for 2025 Isese Celebration
News Top stories
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like