Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 19 August 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng based on figures obtained from reliable currency dealers across Lagos and other major cities in Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,535.00 and selling at ₦1,550.00 in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,130.00, while the Euro (EUR) is currently at ₦1,760.00 for buying and ₦1,800.00 for selling.

Traders told Okay.ng that the continued demand for foreign currencies remains high due to school fees payments abroad, import-related transactions, and travel expenses. They added that black market exchange rates can fluctuate several times within a day depending on demand-supply pressure and availability of forex.





On the official side, the CBN dollar to naira rate today remains published on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, typically lower than what is obtainable in the black market. Okay.ng reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria has consistently advised Nigerians to avoid unofficial forex dealings.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Tuesday, 19 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,535.00 | Selling – ₦1,550.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,130.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,760.00 | Selling – ₦1,800.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At the current black market rate of ₦1,550.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦155,000.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,550) GBP (₦2,130) EUR (₦1,800) 1 Unit ₦1,550 ₦2,130 ₦1,800 5 Units ₦7,750 ₦10,650 ₦9,000 10 Units ₦15,500 ₦21,300 ₦18,000 50 Units ₦77,500 ₦106,500 ₦90,000 100 Units ₦155,000 ₦213,000 ₦180,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.