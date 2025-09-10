Business

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 10 September 2025

Okay.ng
By Okay.ng
2 Min Read

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng based on fresh data from reliable parallel market dealers across Lagos and other major trading hubs in Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,520.00 and selling at ₦1,535.00 in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), dealers are buying at ₦2,060.00 and selling at ₦2,100.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,755.00 for buying and ₦1,790.00 for selling.

Traders told Okay.ng that forex demand remains steady, largely driven by import-related transactions, tuition payments, and Nigerians preparing for international travel. They also highlighted that rates in the black market can fluctuate several times during the day, depending on liquidity, demand, and speculative pressures.

- Advertisement -

For those tracking the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to release rates through the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which are generally lower than parallel market rates. Okay.ng reports that the apex bank maintains its stance urging Nigerians to transact through authorised financial institutions.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Wednesday, 10 September, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,520.00 | Selling – ₦1,535.00
GBP: Buying – ₦2,060.00 | Selling – ₦2,100.00
EUR: Buying – ₦1,755.00 | Selling – ₦1,790.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today
At today’s black market rate of ₦1,535.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦153,500.

- Advertisement -

Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency)USD (₦1,535)GBP (₦2,100)EUR (₦1,790)
1 Unit₦1,535₦2,100₦1,790
5 Units₦7,675₦10,500₦8,950
10 Units₦15,350₦21,000₦17,900
50 Units₦76,750₦105,000₦89,500
100 Units₦153,500₦210,000₦179,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOkay.ng
Follow:
Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
Previous Article Nigerian Students Turn to Artificial Intelligence for Academic Support as Google Search Trends Surge
Next Article Nigeria Football Federation Slams Cyriel Dessers, Blames Ekong After Costly World Cup Qualifier Draw With South Africa

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 2 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nigeria Football Federation Slams Cyriel Dessers, Blames Ekong After Costly World Cup Qualifier Draw With South Africa
Sport
Nigerian Students Turn to Artificial Intelligence for Academic Support as Google Search Trends Surge
Artificial intelligence (AI)
FIRS Partners EFCC to Strengthen Tax Compliance as Nigeria Targets Sustainable Revenue Growth
News
Idoma Council Clears Air: Tinubu Not Affected by Revoked Chieftaincy Titles in Benue
News
Galatasaray Confirms Victor Osimhen Suffers Ankle Ligament Sprain During Nigeria Duty
Sport
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like