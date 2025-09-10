Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 10 September 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng based on fresh data from reliable parallel market dealers across Lagos and other major trading hubs in Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,520.00 and selling at ₦1,535.00 in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), dealers are buying at ₦2,060.00 and selling at ₦2,100.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,755.00 for buying and ₦1,790.00 for selling.

Traders told Okay.ng that forex demand remains steady, largely driven by import-related transactions, tuition payments, and Nigerians preparing for international travel. They also highlighted that rates in the black market can fluctuate several times during the day, depending on liquidity, demand, and speculative pressures.





For those tracking the official CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to release rates through the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which are generally lower than parallel market rates. Okay.ng reports that the apex bank maintains its stance urging Nigerians to transact through authorised financial institutions.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Wednesday, 10 September, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,520.00 | Selling – ₦1,535.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,060.00 | Selling – ₦2,100.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,755.00 | Selling – ₦1,790.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At today’s black market rate of ₦1,535.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦153,500.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,535) GBP (₦2,100) EUR (₦1,790) 1 Unit ₦1,535 ₦2,100 ₦1,790 5 Units ₦7,675 ₦10,500 ₦8,950 10 Units ₦15,350 ₦21,000 ₦17,900 50 Units ₦76,750 ₦105,000 ₦89,500 100 Units ₦153,500 ₦210,000 ₦179,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.