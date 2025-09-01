Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 1 September 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using figures obtained from trusted parallel market traders in Lagos and other currency exchange hubs across Nigeria.

As of this morning, the United States Dollar (USD) is buying at ₦1,535.00 and selling at ₦1,543.00 in the parallel market, widely known as the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), dealers are buying at ₦2,080.00 and selling at ₦2,125.00. Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is trading at ₦1,765.00 for buying and ₦1,800.00 for selling.

Currency dealers told Okay.ng that demand for forex remains steady, with key pressure points coming from importers, students processing school fees abroad, and individuals making international travel plans. They noted that the black market often experiences quick shifts in price due to limited supply and speculative activities.





For those monitoring the CBN dollar to naira rate today, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to publish rates on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window, which are usually lower than parallel market rates. Okay.ng reports that the apex bank has repeatedly warned Nigerians to make use of authorised financial institutions for forex transactions.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Monday, 1 September, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,535.00 | Selling – ₦1,543.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,080.00 | Selling – ₦2,125.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,765.00 | Selling – ₦1,800.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At the current black market rate of ₦1,543.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦154,300.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,543) GBP (₦2,125) EUR (₦1,800) 1 Unit ₦1,543 ₦2,125 ₦1,800 5 Units ₦7,715 ₦10,625 ₦9,000 10 Units ₦15,430 ₦21,250 ₦18,000 50 Units ₦77,150 ₦106,250 ₦90,000 100 Units ₦154,300 ₦212,500 ₦180,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.