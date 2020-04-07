Doctor dies from coronavirus in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has announced the death of Dr. Yakubu Aliyu who is a private medical practitioner in Daura Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Aminu Masari who announced the death said Dr. Aliyu died of Coronavirus after returning from Lagos and visiting his hometown in Kogi State three days ago.

Masari further said that at present, the state emergency response team is in Daura and have commenced contact tracing to ensure that the spread of the virus is nibbled in the bud.

He, therefore, urged the people to remain calm and continue observing all the laid down regulations especially regular hand washing, maintaining social distance, and good hygienic practices.