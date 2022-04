DJ Cuppy reacts as her sister, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi get engaged

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has expressed her delight after her sister, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi announced their engagement.

Reacting to the news, DJ Cuppy congratulated the couple while welcoming the singer to their family.

See the tweets below:

OMG OMG OMG! MY SISTER IS GETTING MARRIED @TemiOtedola 💍😭 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) April 10, 2022

Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! 💍



I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola 👰🏽‍♀️ has found her personal person! Yo @MrEazi 🤵🏾I’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!



PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o! https://t.co/cBFoFuR0GG — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) April 10, 2022