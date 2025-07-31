Dino Melaye Resigns from PDP

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s inability to address Nigeria’s deepening political challenges.

In a letter dated July 30 and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 1, Aiyetoro Gbede, in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Melaye expressed disappointment over what he described as the PDP’s lack of capacity to rescue the nation from its political troubles.

“This decision has become imperative due to the lack of potency and capacity by the party to deliver the Nigerian people from the prevailing political cankerworms that have eaten deeply into the fabric of our dear nation,” Melaye stated in the letter.

A known ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Melaye is now a prominent member of the newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC). His defection comes amid a wave of high-profile exits from the PDP, which has struggled to maintain internal cohesion following the 2023 general elections.





Melaye’s resignation follows that of former Senate President David Mark, who currently serves as the interim national chairman of the ADC. Others who have recently parted ways with the PDP include Atiku and publisher Dele Momodu.

Mark has already sounded a warning to members of the new coalition, urging full commitment to the ADC platform and making it clear that “there would be no room for anti-party activities.”