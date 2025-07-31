Politics

Dino Melaye Resigns from PDP

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s inability to address Nigeria’s deepening political challenges.

In a letter dated July 30 and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 1, Aiyetoro Gbede, in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Melaye expressed disappointment over what he described as the PDP’s lack of capacity to rescue the nation from its political troubles.

“This decision has become imperative due to the lack of potency and capacity by the party to deliver the Nigerian people from the prevailing political cankerworms that have eaten deeply into the fabric of our dear nation,” Melaye stated in the letter.

A known ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Melaye is now a prominent member of the newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC). His defection comes amid a wave of high-profile exits from the PDP, which has struggled to maintain internal cohesion following the 2023 general elections.

- Advertisement -

Melaye’s resignation follows that of former Senate President David Mark, who currently serves as the interim national chairman of the ADC. Others who have recently parted ways with the PDP include Atiku and publisher Dele Momodu.

Mark has already sounded a warning to members of the new coalition, urging full commitment to the ADC platform and making it clear that “there would be no room for anti-party activities.”

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article Governor Uba Sani Governor Uba Sani Denies Funding Bandits, Says Kaduna Building Homes for Victims Instead

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,540.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,095.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,780.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 14 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Governor Uba Sani
Governor Uba Sani Denies Funding Bandits, Says Kaduna Building Homes for Victims Instead
News
Omotenioye 'Teni' Majekodunmi
Profile of Omotenioye ‘Teni’ Majekodunmi, the New DG of National Council on Climate Change
People
Omotenioye Majekodunmi
Tinubu Appoints Omotenioye Majekodunmi as New Director-General of National Climate Council
News
UNICEF Mobilizes Educational Support for Over 1,500 Displaced Children in Benue’s Makurdi Camp
News
Community in Shock as Four Farmers Abducted in Ebonyi State, Police Confirm
Security
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like